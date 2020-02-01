Kit Siang tells DAP critics to decide if his party is master or puppet

Lim Kit Siang is pictured at the Parliament lobby November 21,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — DAP cannot simultaneously control Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and be his lackey, Lim Kit Siang said when pointing out the contradictory allegations against his party.

He also said DAP could not both be seeking to revive communism and make Malaysia a Christian state.

Lim singled out former police chief Tan Sri Musa Hassan for allegedly claiming DAP was working to bring back communism, during a talk at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM).

“DAP demonisers should make up their mind – is DAP communist, want to revive communism, Christian committed to set up a Christian State in Malaysia, Chinese chauvinist, anti-Malay, anti-Indian, anti-Chinese, puppet-master of Mahathir, stooge of Mahathir – as it is impossible for DAP to play so many conflicting and contradictory roles.

“In actual fact, the DAP is none of these, as it is a patriotic Malaysian political party upholding the Malaysian Constitution and the Rukunegara principles and fully committed to improving the socio-economic welfare of all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or region and wants to see Malaysia succeed as a democratic, just, progressive and prosperous nation which can take its rightful place in the international community.

“The latest demonisation of DAP came from the former inspector-general of police, Tan Sri Musa Hassan who in a lecture at UiTM, tried to poison the minds of the new generation of Malaysians by alleging that DAP of an agenda to rewrite history by reviving the communist ideology,” he said.

Lim said no DAP leader has ever been detained over communism despite the many times that authorities had gone after the party’s leaders over its five decades of existence.

The DAP leader then mocked Musa for accepting a satirical news piece as fact last year.

Lim added that as a former police official, Musa should not be a “poster boy” for fake news and racial incitement.

He ended by reminding the former IGP of the Altantuya Shaariibuu murder scandal that took place during his time, and suggested Musa direct his attention towards this instead.