Dr M among 10 divisional leaders who retain Bersatu posts uncontested

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman of party’s election committee, Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar, speaks to media during a press conference at the party headquarters in Petaling Jaya January 8, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Jan 31 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is among the 10 top party leaders who retained their respective Division Chief’s post, uncontested, in the inaugural party election.

Bersatu Election Committee chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar who announced the matter said Tun Mahathir retained his post as Langkawi division chief after no other individual came forward to contest the post during the divisional poll on January 26.

Other leaders who retained their posts are president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (Pagoh), deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir (Jerlun), secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya (Bagan) and Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muar).

Also Ketereh Bersatu chief Senator Dr Radzi Jidin (Ketereh), Sabah chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (Tuaran), Perak chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Tambun), executive secretary Captain (Rtd) Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya (Batu) and Terengganu chairman Senator Datuk Razali Idris (Marang).

“Overall, 39 division chiefs won uncontested,” Syed Hamid told a press conference at Bersatu headquarters here today.

Syed Hamid said in the Jan 26 election, a total of 11,100 nomination forms were received involving 7,371 contested posts.

However, after thorough screening, only 9,452 nominees were qualified to contest.

He said the list of contesting candidates would be sent to their respective state’s election committee tomorrow and is subjected to changes following objection, complaint and withdrawal until Feb 14.

Commenting on the nomination of Dengkil assemblyman Adhif Shan Abdullah after being suspended as Selangor Armada chief, Syed Hamid said members who are suspended are not allowed to contest.

“He did not even submit any nomination form,” he said. — Bernama