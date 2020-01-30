Defence Ministry offers aircraft to bring home Malaysians from Wuhan

Pharmacy workers wearing protective clothes and masks serve customers in Wuhan January 25, 2020. — AFP pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Jan 30 — The Ministry of Defence is ready to send the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) aircraft to China to bring home Malaysians in Wuhan, in the wake of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak in the republic.

Its minister Mohamad Sabu said the ministry was currently awaiting instructions from the government.

“If the National Disaster Management (Nadma) under the Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail requires our assistance to bring home Malaysians from there, we are ready to send our aircraft,” he told reporters here today.

He said the ATM could utilise its Hercules C130 carrier for the purpose.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government was ready to bring home Malaysians in Wuhan.

He was reported as saying that Malaysia would discuss the matter with China. — Bernama