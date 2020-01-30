Coronavirus: Agong expresses appreciation to frontline personnel

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today expressed his gratitude to all frontline personnel for their preparedness to safeguard the country’s security and health in the wake of the 2019 novel coronavirus infection. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today expressed his gratitude to all frontline personnel for their preparedness to safeguard the country’s security and health in the wake of the 2019 novel coronavirus infection.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this when he granted an audience to the Health Ministry officials for the briefing on the latest updates related to coronavirus infection.

The message was uploaded by health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on his official Facebook account.

“His Majesty also warns the people against spreading false information and news pertaining to the coronavirus infection without verifying them first,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Also present during the audience was Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad. — Bernama