Penang water corp hopes cloud seeding operations continue

Saltwater tanks are loaded into a military plane during a cloud seeding operation at a military airbase in Subang September 19, 2019. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 29 — Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang (PBAPP) today expressed hope that the cloud seeding operations in the northern region to continue as the water levels in Sungai Muda, Kedah as well as Ayer Itam Dam and Teluk Bahang Dam in Penang are still showing downward trend.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said although cloud seeding operations had been implemented earlier, there was minimal rainfall in the northern region.

He said as of yesterday, the effective capacity of the Ayer Itam Dam and Teluk Bahang Dam had dropped to 56.2 per cent and 38.1 per cent respectively, while the Sungai Muda water level had dropped to 1.46 metres, below the warning level of 1.80 metres since January 1.

“Therefore, cloud seeding operations for Kedah and Penang must continue during this dry spell, to bring as much rainfall as possible to maintain or increase the effective capacity of the dams in both states.

“These cloud seeding operations are important to produce immediate impact, as well as to mitigate the risks of prolonged drought,” he said in a statement here.

“While the southwest monsoon season is expected in April but its actual arrival date, and the amount of rainfall it will bring, can’t be accurately ascertained at this time. Hence, PBAPP has initiated five proactive measures to ensure sufficient water supply until the arrival of rainfall in April.

He said among the proactive measures taken include optimising the production of treated water at the Sungai Dua water treatment plant (LRA) and for the cloud seeding operations to continue.

“PBAPP has also initiated a pressure management initiative to streamline water usage across Penang during peak hours. If there is a sharp increase in water consumption, some suburban areas on higher ground may experience low water pressures. However, every registered water user in Penang will continue to receive water supply,” he said.

In the meantime, Jaseni called on all Penangites to understand and support the efforts to conserve water and use it wisely for the next two to three months.

“Although Penang is not in danger of water rationing, we can’t be complacent. We must be proactive in preventing water rationing under any circumstances,” he said. — Bernama