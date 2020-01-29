Lorry crash causes 13km-long congestion on North-South Expressway

IPOH, Jan 29 ― A crash involving a container lorry at Km363.5 on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) near Sungkai this morning has caused a 13 kilometre-long traffic congestion heading south.

PLUS spokesperson said in the 10.30am crash, the unloaded container lorry had lost control and rammed into road divider before entering the opposite lane.

“All southbound lanes and the northbound rightmost lane are closed to traffic to allow the removal of the lorry,” he told Bernama when contacted here.

Therefore, all road users heading south are advised to exit at Sungkai Toll Plaza.

He also said that the driver of the lorry only sustained a minor injury. ― Bernama