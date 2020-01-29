Local universities take proactive measures to curb coronavirus

Medical personnel check the temperature of a visitor at the entrance of KPJ Tawakkal hospital in Kuala Lumpur, January 28, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Several local universities are taking proactive measures to prevent the 2019 novel coronavirus infection among students and staff, including screening of students from China.

The students and staff are also urged to seek immediate treatment if they have developed the symptoms of the virus including fever, cough and breathing difficulty.

International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) in a statement announced that its Health and Wellness Centre would be conducting a health screening for new students from China who would register tomorrow.

“Existing students who may have just returned from the country will also be screened. Travel records will also be checked as a precautionary measure,” said the university.

Meanwhile, staff and students of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) who have just returned from countries affected with coronavirus are advised to seek immediate treatment at nearby hospitals or visit the UiTM Health Centre if they suffered the symptoms.

UiTM Communications Department in a statement said the staff and students were also required to seek safety advice from the university’s health centre before conducting any visit to the countries affected with the virus.

Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) will also conduct screening of international students especially from China.

UniMAP vice-chancellor Prof R. Badlishah Ahmad said all activities and trips to China have been postponed.

Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) deputy vice-chancellor (Academic and International) Prof Yusnidah Ibrahim said the university’s health centre would rescreen all 422 students from China when they arrived at the university as a precautionary measure against the virus.

Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Raha Abdul Rahim said all international students, who will register on February 6, will need to undergo health checks.

She said all staff and student activities in China had also been suspended. — Bernama