Five-year-old girl from China due to be discharged today, not a coronavirus case

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 29 — A five-year-old female Chinese national admitted to Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah (HSNZ) here on Monday after showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus, is due for discharge today as test results indicate the child is neither a positive nor suspected case of the virus.

She has also recovered from a normal fever and sore throat, said Terengganu health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus through a Whatsapp message.

“The child’s condition is stable and we expect her to be discharged today,” said the director.

On Monday, social media posts alleged that a little girl with Chinese citizenship, who was a suspected coronavirus case, had been spirited away from Hospital Kemaman by her parents.

Following a police report which had been lodged by a doctor at the hospital, the child was located at the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project site in Kemaman.

The child’s parents are also Chinese nationals and ECRL project workers, with the family arriving in Terengganu early last month.

The couple cooperated with the police in taking their daughter to HSNZ for further tests, claiming that they had not made off with the child from the hospital as alleged, and instead did not understand the doctor’s explanation due to a communication breakdown. — Bernama