Viral message on coronavirus infection in Sabah is fake, says state health director

Sabah Health director Dr Christina Rundi (left) said the viral message that a boy from China was allegedly infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and admitted to one of the hospitals here is false. — Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 28 — The viral message that a boy from China was allegedly infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and admitted to one of the hospitals here is false.

The matter was confirmed by Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

“It’s fake news,” she said in a short message via WhatsApp to Bernama here today.

The viral message among others read that a seven-year-old boy from Shanghai, China was infected with the 2019-nCoV and currently being treated at one of the hospitals here. — Bernama