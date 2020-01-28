Tabung Haji: Haj aid remains, new form introduced to ease appeal

A general view of Menara Tabung Haji in Kuala Lumpur May 24, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Haj assistance for the 1441H/2020M season remains for the first time Muassasah haj pilgrims including those who succeeded in their haj appeal applications as they will only be required to pay RM9,980 to perform the haj just like previous years, said Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH).

TH, in a statement today said, priority would be given to those who appealed as mahram, the elderlies and their helpers as well as those who had been chosen to perform their haj in previous year but had to postpone it.

It said priority would also be given to those whose turn to perform the haj was in 2021.

“As an improvement, Tabung Haji has introduced a standardised ‘Borang Rayuan Haji’ (haj appeal form) to assist pilgrims on their haj application appeal process for this year’s haj season.

“This form provides the opportunity for those who want to appeal, and if chosen, they can voluntarily agree to pay the full price of RM22,900 to perform Muassasah haj,” it said. — Bernama