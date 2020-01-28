Supporters plan nationwide rallies backing Zuraida after PKR issued show-cause letter

PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during the ‘SPV 2030’ dinner at Hotel Renaissance Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Under-fire PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin will submit her reply tomorrow to the show-cause letter issued by the party on January 18 for allegedly slandering her peers.

In a media invite today, her office said she would give a press conference along with her supporters at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya, Selangor at 12.30pm after submitting the reply.

Meanwhile, simultaneous rallies in ten other states — Kelantan, Pahang, Terengganu, Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Melaka, Perak, Johor, and Negri Sembilan — have also been planned by her supporters in those states.

Earlier today, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said a show-cause letter was issued by the party’s disciplinary board, while the letter of demand against Zuraida was personally filed over alleged defamation made against him.

The party’s disciplinary board has reportedly begun investigating various reports of misconduct involving senior party members and leaders including Zuraida, who is believed to be related to the incident during and after the 2019 PKR National Congress in Melaka last December.

On January 22, a group of 46 PKR leaders have come out in defence of Zuraida and demanded that the party drop all disciplinary proceedings against her.

The faction affiliated with PKR’s deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Zuraida consisting of 15 MPs and 28 state assemblymen, said the show-cause letter against her was issued in bad faith.

The group also condemned the actions of PKR Youth’s leadership which saw the sacking of seven central Youth wing leaders by letter on January 15 on the basis of not attending the party’s meetings.