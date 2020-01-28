Pekan Umno withdraws appeal over 1MDB funds, case goes back to High Court for hearing

Pekan Umno today withdrew its appeal against a High Court’s decision in dismissing its application to strike out the government’s application to forfeit RM700,000 in its account which had been frozen for allegedly linked to 1MDB. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 28 — The Pekan Umno today withdrew its appeal against a High Court’s decision in dismissing its application to strike out the government’s application to forfeit RM700,000 in its account which had been frozen for allegedly linked to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Following which, Justice Datuk Dr Hamid Sultan Abu Backer, who chaired the Court of Appeal three-member bench, said by consent of both parties, the appeal was struck out.

He said both parties agreed that all issues raised in the appeal are to be taken up at the hearing in the High Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Nahra Dollah then told the court that the High Court in Kuala Lumpur had set February 28 to hear the forfeiture application.

Earlier, lawyer Datuk M. Reza Hassan, representing Pekan Umno, said his client decided to withdraw the appeal following a discussion with the prosecution.

The other two judges on the bench were Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang and Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail.

On August 30 last year, the Kuala Lumpur High Court dismissed Umno Pekan’s application to set aside the forfeiture notice filed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Corruption (MACC).

However, the High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali ordered the prosecution to file an amended notice that complied with Section 9(c) of the Societies 1966.

Umno Pekan filed to strike out the notice on grounds that the forfeiture application had named the wrong person. — Bernama