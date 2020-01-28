150 deaths on 10th day of Op Selamat

A Malaysian Highway Authority staff monitors the traffic flow along several highways at its headquarters in Bangi June 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — There were 138 fatal road accidents involving 150 deaths recorded nationwide within a 10-day period of Op Selamat 16/2020 since it was launched on January 18 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias said motorcyclists and pillion riders made up the largest number of fatalities at 102 deaths.

He said Selangor recorded the highest number of fatalities with 25 cases, followed by Johor (17), Sarawak (16), Kedah (13) and 12 cases each in Pahang and Kelantan.

“During that period, 15,341 road accidents involving 22,770 vehicles were recorded,” he said in a statement here today.

Azisman said a total of 261,790 summonses were issued to traffic offenders with 165,099 or 63.1 per cent of them for offences, including using a mobile phone while driving, beating traffic light, speeding, driving on emergency lane and overtaking on double line.

Op Selamat 16/2020 ends on February 1. — Bernama