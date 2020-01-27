Coronavirus: Johor satisfied with Health Ministry’s quick action, says MB

Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the Johor state government is satisfied with the quick actions taken by the MOH to curb the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus infection in the country. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Jan 27 — The Johor state government is satisfied with the quick actions taken by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to curb the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus infection in the country.

Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the state government had been keeping abreast of the latest development on the coronavirus as one of the hospitals in the state had been utilised to place cases that required isolation.

“I have been briefed by the MOH on actions taken to contain the coronavirus infection and I am happy with what has been done,” he told reporters after attending the briefing on the coronavirus at a hospital here today.

Meanwhile, a survey by Bernama at the Senai International Airport (LTAS) in Kulai saw all airport staff and the vast majority of the public were wearing face masks.

Hand sanitiser dispensers are also placed at various locations throughout the airport.

Senai Airport Terminal Services Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Md Derick Basir said all airport staff was required to wear the face mask, while those who served as the front liners and involved directly in body inspection must wear gloves.

“These front liners are also required to undergo daily health check with Johor Health Department,” he said.

The LTAS which is one of the main gateways into the country had received some 700,000 foreign visitors last year.

It handles 53 direct flights from six international destinations namely Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Guangzhou (China), Surabaya and Jakarta (Indonesia) and Seoul (South Korea) weekly. — Bernama