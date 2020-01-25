Police arrest man in possession of wildlife organs worth RM1.1m in Miri

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the raid was conducted by the 12th Battlion of the Miri General Operations Force. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Police detained a man and seized wildlife organs and agarwood worth RM1.1 million in a raid on a house in Miri, Sarawak on Thursday.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the raid was conducted by the 12th Battlion of the Miri General Operations Force (PGA).

He said the house was believed to have been used as a temporary store before the wildlife organs were marketed overseas.

“During the raid, police found various grades and sizes of agarwood, five deer heads with antlers, 19 deer antler pieces, two preserved monitor lizards and two tortoises.

“All the seized organs have been handed over to the Miri branch of the Sarawak Forestry Corporation for further action, and the case is being investigated under Section 29 of the Sarawak Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998,” he said in a statement here yesterday. — Bernama