Man dies in Muar house fire

JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 25 — A man died while a woman suffered burns in a house fire in Taman Sri Bakri 3, in Muar, today.

Muar Fire and Rescue Station Operation Commander Mohd Jefri Jamal said the body of Lim Liah Chin, 35, was found in the attic with 80 per cent burns on his body.

“We received a distress call at 1.03 pm and 12 firefighters in five fire engines were despatched to the location,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Jefri said the woman, in her 50s and who was unconscious when found was sent to the hospital. Her identity is yet to be confirmed, he added.

Lim’s body was sent to the police for further investigation and the fire was completely put out at 5.55 pm, Mohd Jefri said.

The cause of the fire and estimated losses were being investigated, he said. — Bernama