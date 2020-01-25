Home Ministry underlines three key strategic thrusts for 2020

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks to reporters in Putrajaya January 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 25 — The Home Ministry (KDN) has underlined three key strategic thrusts for 2020 to support its vision and mission.

Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the three thrusts are enhancement of public order and security; improvement of institutions and service systems; and strengthening of cross-border security.

“These thrusts are dynamic in nature and can be modified according to current needs. To support these strategic thrusts, a number of holistic and focused strategies need to be identified to ensure that the ministry’s objectives can be achieved,” he said in his New Year’s message for the ministry recently.

Among the strategies that need to be given attention are to improve existing policies, legislation and standard operating procedures (SOP) related to security and public order; to combat crime and improve people’s perception and sense of security; and to enhance correctional treatment and post-recovery programme.

Also deserved attention are efforts to strengthen land, maritime and national border security; to combat human trafficking and smuggling of migrants; to curb illegal immigrants; and to enforce immigration laws.

Other strategies are to intensify efforts to encourage engagement of the community, private sector and non-governmental organisations in security-related initiatives; and to fine-tune management of citizenship, he said.

Muhyiddin said the ministry would also carry out a review and amendment on Acts under its purview, such as the Sedition Act 1948, the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012, the Prevention of Crime Act 1959, the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983, and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007.

“This is to ensure that the Acts enforced by the KDN will remain relevant with the current situation and continue upholding the Rule of Law principle of the Rukunegara,” he said.

The minister said for this year, KDN will continue giving focus to the efforts to improve the existing policies and legislation, either by intensifying enforcement and operations or by carrying out an evaluation or review for the purpose of improving the ministry’s delivery system.

“Special focus will be on the efforts to improve efficiency and effectiveness of the implementation, coordination, monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, as well as to ensure a proper and more systematic performance system,” he said, adding that the ministry’s 2020 focus had also taken into consideration current issues and security challenges based on environmental analysis.

Muhyiddin said the KDN is also committed to implementing rehabilitation and correctional programmes to reduce the number of repeat drug offenders and recidivism rate.

Efforts are also being made to encourage the private sector to hire persons on parole through a programme known as the Corporate Smart Internship, which aims at helping them to be functional in their community again while changing the stigma of the community towards the group, he said.

Through the National Anti-Drug Agency, he said the ministry will also intensify efforts to empower treatment and rehabilitation programmes to ensure that the number of drug dependants who remain cured for a period of two years will increased up to 65 per cent.

In ensuring the effectiveness of the efforts to combat trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants, a review on the National Anti-Trafficking Action Plan 2016-2020 will be undertaken in preparation for the formulation of a new action plan for the next five years, he said.

In the context of the management of illegal immigrants, Muhyiddin said the ministry will be implementing the Holistic Plan on Enforcement Against Illegal Immigrants through five strategies at both the national and district levels.

This, he said will involve enforcement operations against illegal immigrants; new legislation and policies on enforcement against illegal immigrants; entry point and border control; management of foreign workers; and through media reporting and publicity.

Muhyiddin said in support to the integrated border control management, the Malaysian Immigration System ( MyIMMs) currently used by the Immigration Department will be replaced by the new National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) to enable the department to properly and efficiently manage and control the influx of foreign workers into the country by using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The development of the new system is now at procurement stage and is expected to be fully operational by March this year, he said.

Muhyiddin said the year 2020 is also an important year for the ministry as its Strategic Plan 2021-2015 will be formulated to set its direction for the next five years.

The plan will also become the ministry’s main agenda in achieving its mission and vision in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goal 2030, he added. — Bernama