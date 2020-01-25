Health D-G: No case of coronavirus detected in Ipoh as viralled

File photo of Health director-general, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at Kuala Lumpur General Hospital February 21, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — No novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) case has been detected in Ipoh, Perak as viralled on social media, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the viral message, which claimed that a student, who had returned to Malaysia from Wuhan, China, had been admitted to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh after being tested positive for 2019-nCoV, was not true.

The IMR lab test showed negative result for 2019-nCoV, he added.

“I would like to advise netizens on social media not to spread false or unverified news,” he said in a post today on his Facebook page. — Bernama