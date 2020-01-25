Don’t spread fake news, MoH urges public after denying reports of prisoner dying from coronavirus

Terdapatnya satu mesej palsu sedang ditularkan di Whatsapp. Mohon untuk tidak sebarkan atau percaya dengan berita tersebut.



Ikuti maklumat terkini wabak novel coronavirus ini di sidang media yang baru sahaja dilangsungkan tengahari tadi di FB Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/5nluVwaBuu — KKMPutrajaya (@KKMPutrajaya) January 25, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — The Health Ministry has squashed rumours of a prisoner dying from the deadly novel coronavirus or nCoV after consuming a mandarin orange, today.

MoH said the rumours are lies and urged the public to follow its social media pages for up to date news on the current situation regarding the epidemic.

“There have been fake messages going around Whatsapp. Please do not spread nor believe any of these reports.

“Watch the recent press conference by the Ministry of Health on Facebook for the latest updates and news regarding the coronavirus epidemic,” MoH said on its official Twitter handle @KKMPutrajaya.

The message on Whatsapp claimed a prisoner died at 9.30am this morning after suddenly vomiting blood. It claimed paramedics could not resuscitate the prisoner after he collapsed and after an autopsy was done they found him to have nCoV.

The virus attacked the prisoner’s lungs and caused respiratory complications. As the virus is contagious, the message claimed all medical personnel were then quarantined and given vaccination injections by the centre for disease control.

It also said that upon questioning the deceased family it was discovered that the family members gave him some mandarin oranges, which is abundant during Chinese New Year.

The message then urged all Malaysians not to consume any mandarin oranges as they are from China and is infected with the coronavirus virus.