RON97 down four sen, RON95, diesel unchanged

A man refuels his vehicle at a petrol station in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2018. The Finance Ministry in a statement today said the price of RON97 would go down from RM2.53 per litre to RM2.49 per litre. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The retail price of RON97 will go down four sen per litre, while RON95 and diesel prices remain the same for the week, starting tomorrow.

The Finance Ministry in a statement today said the price of RON97 would go down from RM2.53 per litre to RM2.49 per litre.

Meanwhile, RON95 petrol and diesel prices remain the same at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre respectively.

The fuel prices would take effect from 12.01am tomorrow until January 31.

“In keeping with these figures the estimated subsidy the government needs to incur from 25 Jan till 31 Jan 2020 is RM49.03 million,” the ministry said.

The weekly fuel pricing mechanism was reintroduced on January 5 last year.