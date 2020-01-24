High Court allows govt to forfeit RM32,962 allegedly linked to1MDB from Kelantan Umno

The money had been frozen by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last year for alleged links to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.— Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The High Court here today allowed an application by the prosecution to forfeit to the government RM32,962.87 seized from the Kelantan Umno Liaison Body (Kelantan Umno).

The money had been frozen by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last year for alleged links to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh made the ruling on the grounds that the applicant (prosecution) had succeeded in proving that the money was proceeds from unlawful activities.

“The government is entitled to the principal sum and the interest kept in a CIMB account,” said the judge.

Meanwhile, Deputy Public Prosecutor from MACC, Nik Haslinie Hashim, when met outside the court, said the prosecution’s forfeiture application had satisfied Section 56 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.

Kelantan Umno was represented by lawyer Nurul Hazreen Ahmad Kamal.

The forfeiture action followed a statement by MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya last year on recovering RM270 million from 1MDB.

The funds were allegedly transferred from the personal bank account of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to third parties. — Bernama