Festive season maximum price control scheme: Johor records the most cases

A Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry officer conducts a price check on fruits and local and imported vegetables in Kuching, Sarawak, January 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Jan 24 — The Chinese New year Festive Season Price Control Scheme implemented from January 20 until February 2 found the highest number of violations in Johor.

The state recorded 21 cases on January 23, four days after the scheme was launched.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) secretary-general Datuk Muez Abdul Aziz said today these cases included failure to display the special prices and not putting up a tag, but no cases of exceeding the price limit were detected.

“Overall, a total of 55 cases were detected throughout the country, with 42 reported as failing to display the special prices and 13 with no price tags,” he told reporters after conducting a check on the scheme at a shopping centre here.

Kelantan had the second highest number of cases (12), followed by Kedah (eight), Negri Sembilan (six), Perak and Pahang each with four cases, and Selangor with two.

The value of confiscated items from the 55 cases amounted to RM3,861.93 while RM5,900 worth of compounds was collected.

“A total of 8,504 premises were checked and there were only two complaints from the public,” he said. — Bernama