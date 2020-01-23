JPJ: E-testing trials for learner drivers successful, implementation in June

Motorists are seen along the Federal Highway near Batu Tiga in Shah Alam February 10, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 23 — The Automated Driving Test and Training System (e-testing) will be implemented this June after successful trials at four driving institutes in Johor, Road Transport Department (RTD) director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said.

Through the e-testing system, he said performance evaluation of driving test candidates will be conducted electronically (automation) and results are computer-generated.

“The implementation is to enhance integrity and reliability on the driver’s licence test system, as well as make it easier for the people,” he said in a media conference after delivering his mandate for 2020 to RTD staff here today.

According to Shaharuddin, e-testing implementation is part of the department’s digitalisation efforts following the successful online bidding system for vehicle registration numbers (e-Bidding) which began April last year to enable vehicle owners to bid for registration numbers without the need to go the RTD office.

Through JPJeBid, he said RTD had collected RM72.8 million from 64 series of vehicle registration numbers.

Shaharuddin said among the focus of the RTD this year is to implement the Door-to-Door/e-Renewal services, with Motor Vehicle Licence (MVL) discs and driving licences sent via postal delivery.

“The project is expected to make a huge impact on the community by providing a platform to conduct online transactions only,” he added.

He said the Student Management System (SMS) is also being planned as a leading candidate management system for training and testing purposes at the driving institutes.

The system will begin from the process of applying for a driving licence at driving institutes to the issuance of the licence through comprehensive use of the MySIKAP system, he added.

Meanwhile, Shaharuddin said Puspakom, the sole commercial vehicle inspection company in the country, has been appointed official collector for the renewal of commercial MVLs.

He said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook agreed on Puspakom’s appointment under Section 125 of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), and the Finance Ministry approved the appointment of the company as the MVL revenue collection agency, with a proposed RM2 service charge.

However, he said the MVL renewal only involves De-Controlled commercial vehicles with maximum permissible laden weight (BDM) of 5,000 kilogrammes and below, and without a permit.

Shaharuddin said Puspakom must abide by all procedures of the MVL renewal process, storage of controlled documents and submission of revenue to the government.

“All data prerequisite for MVL renewal such as insurance, periodic inspection information and permits should be sent to the MySIKAP online system for renewal.

“We believe that through this implementation, it will enhance the efficiency of the government’s delivery system involving MVL renewal by providing a wide range of channels to meet customers' expectations who want fast and efficient services,” he said. — Bernama