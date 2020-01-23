Home Ministry acknowledges Sabah’s decision to scrap PSS

Shafie had earlier said that the state government will propose that the Sabah Temporary Pass be cancelled. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The Home Ministry has acknowledged the Sabah state government’s decision to scrap implementation of the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS).

In a statement today, the ministry said it takes the same stand with Sabah on the matter, given the fact that the PSS was a joint effort done through the Steering Committee on the Management of Foreign Nationals in Sabah (JKPWAS-Induk).

“The Home Ministry is aware of the decision of the Sabah state government in cancelling the implementation of the PSS through Sabah’s state Cabinet meeting which was held on Jan 22.

“The matter has been decided by the Sabah state government after it has taken into account the views of many parties,” the statement said.

The ministry has also stressed that resolving refugee-related issues is a joint-commitment between the Sabah state government and the federal government.

“This will be carried out carefully and without compromising the citizen’s rights, interests and safety of the Sabah people,” it said.

It was reported yesterday that the Sabah government will propose to the Home Ministry that a highly contentious travel document for foreign immigrants be cancelled.

State Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said his Cabinet arrived at the decision to do away with the PSS after taking into consideration the many objections raised before and during the Kimanis parliamentary by-election, in which the party lost to Barisan Nasional.

However, Shafie reportedly said issuance of work permits for foreigners and other businesses will continue to keep industries ticking.