Ex-MCMC official charged with misappropriating funds for internet awareness scheme

An ex-MCMC official was accused of misappropriating RM17,930 from a budget requisition memorandum to facilitate and organise an internet awareness programme in schools in Sabah. — AFP pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 22 ― A former deputy director of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) claimed trial today to six charges of misappropriating funds meant for an Internet awareness programme in schools here.

The woman is not named here as Special Corruption Court judge Abu Bakar Manat called reporters into his chamber after the hearing and ordered them not identify her.

He said that this was for the benefit of the accused's three children who may experience trauma from the case.

The former deputy director for MCMC in Sabah and Labuan was accused of misappropriating RM17,930 from a budget requisition memorandum to facilitate and organise a “Klik Dengan Bijak” programme in six schools in Sabah: SMK Sri Nangka and SMK ST James Tenghilan in Tuaran, SMK Perempuan, SM Maktab Sabah and SMK Sanzac in Kota Kinabalu and SMK Datuk Peter Mojuntin in Penampang.

She allegedly committed the offence between January and February 2015.

She was charged with six counts under Section 403 of the Penal Code for misappropriation of funds, which provides for imprisonment of up to five years, whipping, and a fine, upon conviction.

The prosecution, represented by Michael Joimin, also asked for six alternative charges under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission Act 2018 for providing false documents or information with the intention to deceive.

The 40-year-old director pleaded not guilty before Abu Bakar here this morning.

She was represented by Mohammed Fareez bin Mohammed Salleh.

The judge set bail at RM10,000 with one local surety. The woman was also ordered to surrender her passport and report to the MACC once every two months for the duration of the trial.

Abu Bakar set February 28 for case management.