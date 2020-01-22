Ahead of party polls, Bersatu candidates warned to steer clear of money politics, abuse of power

Parti Pribumi Bersatu’s logo is seen at its headquarters in Petaling Jaya on February 20, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Jan 22 — Candidates for the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) elections have been reminded not to resort to money politics and abuse of power to win votes.

Bersatu Elections Committee chairman, Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar said if there were reasonable complaints, the committee had the right to reject the candidacy of the individuals involved and prevent them from contesting.

“I think they should be able to campaign in line with democratic practices but avoid flaunting wealth and practising money politics, and if they have power, do not abuse that power ..the most important thing is don’t buy votes,” he said at a media conference, here, today.

Syed Hamid said the candidates should also avoid sponsoring any party for Umrah or for holidays and so on.

“Not even for trips to nearby destinations like Bangkok, Manila ..to play golf,” he added.

To a question, Syed Hamid explained that former Umno members intending to contest in the Bersatu elections must first be a Bersatu member for at least one year.

To contest the top party posts like chairman, president and deputy president, he said the individuals must be a party member for at least three years.

The Bersatu branch meetings are scheduled to be held from Feb 15 to March 29, followed by the divisional meetings on April 18 and the General Assembly from June 25 to 28. — Bernama



