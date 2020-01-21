Fire Dept convinces man to climb down from tower in Sarawak after 30 hours

The Indonesian national identified as Fandy in Bujang is given assistance after he was brought down from a telecommunications tower in Sibu January 21, 2020. —Picture courtesy of the Kanowit Fire Department

KUCHING, Jan 21 — A man who climbed a 150-metre telecommunications tower in Bukit Mamaloh in Kanowit, Sarawak, and stayed up there for more than 20 hours since early yesterday, finally came down at 3.51pm today.

The 35-year old Indonesian national identified as Fandy bin Bujang was coaxed to come down by the Fire and Rescue Deparrment (Bomba) personnel.

A spokesman of the Kanowit Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) station said Fandy had climbed the tower after a misunderstanding at his workplace at Nanga Dap.

The spokesman said the Kanowit Bomba station first received a call from a control centre about a man seen climbing the Bukit Memaloh Telecommunications Tower yesterday morning.

“Numerous efforts to coax him to come down since yesterday had failed, and in fact, he began to throw nuts and bolts at rescue personnel,” he said.

He said heavy rain last night and early this morning also failed to compel the man to climb down the tower.

He said about 10.10am this morning, a policeman climbed up the tower in a bid to coax him to come down. The policemen also placed some food and water for the man to pick up.

The spokesman said about 11.15am, while negotiations were ongoing, the man suddenly started crying.

“Finally, he agreed to come down when the Bomba personnel went up the tower. With the use of safety rope, he was brought down and handed over to police for further investigation," he said.