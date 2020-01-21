Don’t forget those who have served, Johor Bersatu man says ahead of party polls

Johor Bersatu secretary Mohd Solihan Badri (centre) speaks to reporters at the Kempas Toll Plaza in Johor Baru January 21, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 21 — Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia secretary Mohd Solihan Badri today urged party members here to be sensible during the party’s upcoming divisional and national elections.

He said despite members being allowed to nominate themselves for any post, party members must not forget leaders who have served the party and themselves.

“To me, it is important who will be nominated for the party’s top posts and also at the divisional level as one has to be rational when it comes to such matters.

“Bersatu members must not forget those who are capable in serving the party and its members’ interest,” said Mohd Solihan, referring to current party leaders.

He said this at the sidelines of a state-level road safety campaign ahead of Chinese New Year celebrations at the Kempas Toll Plaza (northbound) here today.

Mohd Solihan officiated the event in his capacity as Johor‘s Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation Committee chairman and state Road Safety Council chairman.

Also present was Johor Road Transport Department Razali Wagiman and also senior officers from the police, the Road Safety Department and highway operator PLUS Malaysia Bhd.

On the mood of Bersatu’s upcoming internal party elections, Solihan said it was expected to be a vibrant affair especially for the divisional levels in Johor.

“We must remember that this is the first nomination and elections for the party.

“Even I myself am not spared as there will be members who will challenge me at my own division,” he said, referring to his current post as the party’s Ledang division chief.

Mohd Solihan, who is also Tenang assemblyman, said he expects most Johor Bersatu members to go for the Supreme Leadership Council posts and not the party’s top posts.

After three years, Bersatu’s long-awaited election process will begin with branch-level meetings which must be convened between January 25 and March 1.



