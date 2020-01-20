Najib told not to busy himself over movie animation theme park, but his court cases

A view of the entrance of Movie Animation Park Studios theme park in Ipoh May 30, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

BATU GAJAH, Jan 20 — Former Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has been reminded to focus on his court cases instead of busying himself over the Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) issue.

Perak Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the Member of Parliament for Pekan had no detailed information on the theme park.

“Najib has no further knowledge on what’s actually happening at the MAPS. So, I am reminding him to focus on the problems he is facing in defending himself in court.

“Not to worry, Datuk Seri Najib as currently, the state government is still capable of managing the MAPS. It’s better for him to worry about the problems he is facing,” he told reporters after handing out the 5A Notice for Rancangan Penempatan Tersusun (RPT) Bemban and land titles for RPT Papan at Arena Square, here, today.

He was earlier asked to comment on Najib’s statement on MAPS through his Facebook page yesterday in which he said the Pakatan Harapan government was wrong in strategy and in the management of MAPS.

Earlier, on December 29, Najib through his Facebook page, suggested that Khazanah take over MAPS from the Perak state government as a measure to revive MAPS which he described as “nyawa-nyawa ikan” (almost dying). — Bernama