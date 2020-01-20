CM: Water supply in drought-hit Penang under control

The water level at the Air Itam Dam is at 62 per cent as of January 15, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 20 — Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today gave the assurance that the piped water supply in drought-hit Penang is under control and can meet the needs of the people in the state.

He said this is despite the fact that the effective capacity of the two main dams in Penang — Air Itam and Teluk Bahang — is far below the normal effective capacity.

“The effective capacity of the Air Itam Dam is 60.4 per cent and that of the Teluk Bahang Dam, 38.1 per cent. However, it does not mean that the 38.1 per cent capacity is less than the 60.4 per cent because the capacity of the Teluk Bahang Dam is far bigger than the Air Itam Dam,” he told a press conference here.

Chow said that although it rained for an hour yesterday, there was no drastic rise in the water levels in the two dams.

Penang and the other northern states in the peninsula are currently facing a hot and dry season.

Chow said the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) has optimised the production of treated water at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant on the mainland and pumps more treated water to the island.

Asked about the cloud-seeding operation to induce rain carried out by the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) yesterday, he said he believed the department will undertake the effort when necessary until the water in the dams are at a comfortable level.

Chow reiterated the call by PBAPP to the people in the state to use water sparingly and, if possible, to maintain zero wastage. — Bernama