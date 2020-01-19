Minister: Govt moving progressively to boost economy

Lim Guan Eng gave his assurance that the PH government was moving forward progressively, in economic growth and also to restore democracy to the people. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Jan 19 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is moving forward progressively to ensure the country’s economic growth, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said the people were hoping that the reforms promised by the PH before taking over the federal government could be immediately implemented after taking over the administration of the country, but the process of executing a policy or institutional reform took time to carry out under the law.

“We are working hard to develop the country including economic growth ... what we do is in the interest of the people so that everyone can share in the gains obtained by the country,” he said after a 2020 Bagan Parliament aid handing over event to poor primary and secondary school students, here today.

Meanwhile, Lim, who is also the Bagan Member of Parliament, said 660 poor pupils and students in 22 primary and secondary schools in the Bagan parliamentary constituency each received RM100 cash aid this year to help them purchase school supplies.

He said this is an annual programme to help poor families to get their children ready for school.

“This assistance has been provided to poor students in the parliamentary constituency since 2011 and, to date, RM616,000 has been spent in helping to help those in need,” he said. — Bernama