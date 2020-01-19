Malaysia on track to commercially roll out 5G in Q3 2020, says Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks at Tenaga Nasional Berhad's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

LANGKAWI, Jan 19 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia is on track to commercially roll out 5G technology in the third quarter of 2020.

Launching the 5G Malaysia Demonstration Projects here tonight, he said this marks a significant beginning in the nation’s journey towards strengthening its economy to achieve sustainable growth and share the country’s prosperity with the people.

“(This will also) ensure that we achieve our target of providing every single citizen in this nation a decent standard of living by 2030,” Dr Mahathir said.

He noted that preparations to deploy 5G have been progressing well since he launched the ‘5G Malaysia Showcase’ in April 2019.

Dr Mahathir said that economically, 5G can serve as the infrastructure for innovative growth.

“The convergence of 5G and different industrial sectors such as agriculture, education, healthcare, manufacturing, smart transportation and tourism, presents new opportunities for industries, society and individuals to advance their digital ambitions, and deliver new and better services,” he said.

The prime minister underscored that technology will continue to change the way people do things.

“And we risk being left behind if we do not change as well. On the other hand, it offers new, exciting challenges as well as immeasurable opportunities if we are capable of embracing them,” he said.

Malaysia, he said, needs to be agile, for if it remains stagnant, it will not be able to compete in the global economy. — Bernama