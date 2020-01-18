Woman killed after car crashes into Penang shoplot

Police said a woman was killed after the car driven by her boyfriend crashed into a shop in Jalan Pokok Tambang shortly before midnight yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

TASEK GELUGOR, Jan 18 — A woman was killed after the car driven by her boyfriend crashed into a shop in Jalan Pokok Tambang shortly before midnight yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief ACP Noorikane Mohd Noor said Norsyawallina Che Rus, 28, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, died at the scene of head injuries in the 11.55pm crash.

“The Proton Saga was driven by her 40-year-old boyfriend and it is believed that the crash happened when the vehicle which was travelling from Pongsu Seribu to Tasek Gelugor lost control and crashed into the shoplot,” he said.

He said the shop was occupied by a family, but they escaped injuries as they were in a room during the crash.

He said the car driver, a fisherman, sustained minor injuries while the victim’s body was sent to the Kepala Batas Hospital for a post mortem. — Bernama