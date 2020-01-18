No scientific evidence that onions can be used to prevent influenza, says Dr Lee

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said there is no scientific evidence to support the claim that onions can be used to prevent the spread of influenza. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

GOPENG, Jan 18 — There is no scientific evidence to support the claim that onions can be used to prevent the spread of influenza, said Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye today.

He was commenting on recent claims circulating on social media that the practice of placing slices of onions around one’s home could absorb the virus and prevent it from infecting humans.

The minister went on to say however that there was no harm in adopting such tips or practices including the use of disinfectant “as long as they are not undertaken to the point of overdoing things, and do not create panic,” he said, adding “we do not oppose its (onions) use because it will not affect one’s health”.

Dr Lee also called on the public to practise good personal hygiene and have a balanced diet to help prevent against infections.

He was speaking to reporters after witnessing the launch of the Botani Village commercial centre construction project here by Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

On another matter, Dr Lee said the upcoming launch of 5G technology in the country will not adversely impact the health of the public by causing cancer and such, as claimed by some quarters.

5G radio frequencies emit electromagnetic radiation which is far lower in levels compared to radiation emitted by smart phones or the sun, the minister said, adding that his ministry would continue to monitor transmitting stations with the cooperation of the World Health Organization (WHO), in line with set guidelines. — Bernama