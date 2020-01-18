BN leaders look forward to rebuilding Umno Sabah, following Kimanis victory

Barisan Nasional leaders celebrate the coalition party’s by-election victory in Kimanis as Datuk Mohamad Alamin was announced the winner with a 2,029-vote majority. — Picture courtesy of Sabah Information Department

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Barisan Nasional’s (BN) win in the recently concluded Kimanis by-election marks a new beginning for the coalition.

BN candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin of Umno managed to trounce his opponent from Parti Warisan Sabah with a 1,000-vote majority, retaining the seat after it was declared vacant after the Federal Court on December 2 upheld the Election Court’s ruling, nullifying former foreign minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman’s victory in the 14th General Election (GE14) in May 2018.

Many BN leaders had taken to social media to celebrate the win but none was more emotional over the matter than Umno supreme council member Datuk Rahman Dahlan who expressed that the victory in Kimanis has proven to be a morale boost for the party’s Sabah chapter.

After the results were announced, Rahman was seen tearfully hugging Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar Radin who was also in tears.

“Yes, Bung and I cried.

“For 19 month, Umno Sabah had faced challenges after challenges. Umno Sabah almost crumbled. Every day we were dying.

“We lost 16 assemblymen, 6 MP, 2 senators and 22 division heads and other leaders.

“No one dared to give us a chance. No one believed in us.

“That is why tonight’s victory is so sweet. We will build Umno Sabah from the ground up with leaders who understand the meaning of a struggle,” he said in a Facebook posting.

Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak thanked the voters in Kimanis for voting BN and also acknowledged the efforts of BN’s partners in the by-election.

“Thousands of thanks to the voters in Kimanis. And congratulations to Umno Sabah and BN Sabah.

“Thank you as well to GBS and PAS,” he said on Facebook.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the win is an indicator that the people have rejected the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and Warisan.

“BN win (today) is the fifth victory in by-elections since GE14 on May 9, 2018, this proves that the people are really fed up and are no longer confident of Warisan at the state level.

“Although Warisan was distributing various ‘provisions’, even though PH has the power of the government machinery including the mainstream media, people were wise in choosing their elected representatives.

“The message of the people in Kimanis is the same as in Semenyih, Rantau, Cameron Highlands and Tanjung Piai where the people are really disappointed with the PH administration for not only failing to fulfil the election manifesto but fail to protect the interest of the people,” he said on Facebook.