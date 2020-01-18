250 pupils receive vouchers worth RM50,000 from Nafas

Primary school students start their new school term at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seksyen 16 in Shah Alam January 2, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 18 — A total of 250 schoolchildren from Bayan Baru parliamentary constituency received vouchers worth RM50,000 from the National Farmers’ Organisation (Nafas) in conjunction with the ‘Back to School’ programme.

Nafas development director Abu Sujak Sahuji said through the programme each student received a RM200 voucher which would enable them to purchase school supplies for the new school session which commenced on January 2.

“It is hoped that this contribution will help ease the burden of the low-income households (B40) in making preparations for their children to go back to school this year,” he told reporters after the presentation ceremony here today.

He said total contribution under Nafas’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme for the B-40 households nationwide was about RM700,000 for 2019.

Also present at the event was Agriculture and Agro-based Industry deputy minister Sim Tze Tzin.

Meanwhile, Sim said there was no need to worry about the price of controlled goods during the Chinese New Year celebration next week as the situation was under control as prices of goods have been stable.

“If there are cases of profiteering from the controlled items such as chicken, meat, white pomfret, vegetables or other raw materials, I urge the consumers to report through the proper channels so that action could be taken against the errant traders,” he said.

He said for the time being, the ministry would put a hold on the export of the controlled goods to ensure there is no shortage of supply in the local market. — Bernama