TNB brings message of reuniting with family in CNY commercial (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — For its 2020 Chinese New Year TV commercial, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) focuses on the joys of reuniting with family for the once-a-year celebration with a virtual reality spin.

The short film, titled Reality Not Virtual maintained a light-hearted, family-oriented and cheerful vibe in ushering the Chinese New Year celebration, said TNB chief corporate officer, Datuk Wira Roslan Ab Rahman.

“The humorous advertisement sends a deeper message that celebrations are best experienced in real life with the people who matter the most, the family.

“While technology plays an increasing role in our lives, it can never replace the importance of family and our hope is for everyone to be there for one another and rediscover the joys that make the festive season special again,” he told reporters after a media screening of the advertisement here today.

The 4-minute advertisement features Tong Yaw Weo, 26, as the protagonist, a young working adult who likes to spend his freedom away from family and decides not to go home for the festive celebration.

“I am very happy and excited to be a part of it, as it a chance to perform for a Chinese New Year (advertisement) and celebration that is very close to my heart,” said the University of Malaya Performing Arts and Drama graduate.

The film is scheduled to go online on TNB official YouTube channel (youtube.com/TENAGAofficial) from January 17, 2020 while a 60-second cut of the film will be aired on terrestrial television from January 23, 2020. — Bernama