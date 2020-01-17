Kimanis by-election: People reminded to fulfil their obligations as voters tomorrow

Warisan candidate Datuk Karim Bujang (right) shakes hands with BN candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin at the Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Dun Banir in Beaufort January 4, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KIMANIS, Jan 17 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal today urged voters to vote and choose their new Member of Parliament (MP) wisely in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election.

Appealing to the public a few hours before the campaign period ends at 11.59 tonight (Friday), he said voters need to choose an MP who is able to voice out the needs and wants of the people as well as ensure more sustainable development in the area.

“All voters, not only those who are in Kimanis, but also from Labuan, Kota Kinabalu, Papar and Beaufort, are expected to come down to fulfil their obligations tomorrow because this is important in determining the MP for Kimanis,” he said to reporters after meeting the people in Kampung Likas, Binsulok, Membakut here today.

A total of 29,619 of the 29,664 people who are eligible to vote in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election will choose their new MP tomorrow.

The Kimanis parliamentary by-election will see a straight fight between Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate Datuk Karim Bujang and Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Mohamad Alamin. — Bernama