Bersatu sets new dates for its first party election

Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporter at a press conference at the Bukhary Foundation, Kuala Lumpur January 17, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — A total of 363,167 members of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia will be choosing leaders from the grassroots to the national level this year, said its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He also announced the new dates today after meeting with the party’s supreme council at Yayasan Al-Bukhary earlier.

“The branch meeting will be held on February 15 to March 29, while the division meeting will be on April 18 and the Annual General Meeting will be held from June 25 to 28,” he told reporters in a press conference here.

Previously, the party said the branches’ annual meeting will be held from January 25 to March 1, before the division annual meeting that will be held simultaneously on April 4.

The AGM previously was scheduled on June 20.

Dr Mahathir said that after the review, the party now has over 300,000 members from 189 branches who will be able to choose leaders from the branches and division level.

The Supreme Council and other top position will be determined by delegation from the division level.

“We have already done the ‘whitewashing’ of party members so this number seems small. Among the reasons for the low numbers are late registrations and not paying the fees. It’s all normal,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir also said that the suspension of Selangor Bersatu Youth chief Adhif Syan Abdullah, who was arrested last week, will be determined by the investigation and possible charge towards him.

“We wait for the decision. The party has the right to take action. But we cannot assume they are guilty without justice,” he said.

Adhif and the wing’s national secretary Ahmad Redzuan Mohamed Shafi was suspended by their chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman for their involvement in a drug party.

Syed Saddiq said the suspensions will remain throughout the police investigation into the incident in which the two were arrested last week.

He also expressed hope for the investigation to proceed smoothly and fairly based on the country’s laws.

The two were among 17 people arrested at a house party on Sunday. Police later alleged that 16 of them tested positive for illicit drugs.

Adhif, who is the assemblyman for Dengkil, initially denied he had been arrested and claimed to have been home at the time, but later said he was simply at the wrong place and time.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is the home minister, said he will leave it to the police to investigate the matter.