Rampaging elephants destroy 300 rubber trees in Gua Musang

GUA MUSANG, Jan 15 — The Orang Asli from the Batek tribe in Kampung Aring 5, here, lost their source of income when about 300 rubber trees were destroyed by five wild elephants early yesterday.

The four-year-old trees on 2.4 hectares of land which were expected to yield rubber latex soon, were attacked by the herd between 2am and 5am.

Kampung Aring 5 headman Raina Anjang said residents discovered the damage done to their plantation when they were heading to work at 7am and were shocked and saddened by the sight.

He said such attacks had become more frequent recently, and last month alone, the water tanks and piping system had been attacked twice, causing disruption of clean water supply to residents’ homes.

“The damaged water pipes were repaired through ‘gotong-royong’, but early today, it was the rubber plantation which was destroyed by a group of wild elephants,” he said, adding that the matter had been raised to the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) numerous times, but to no avail. — Bernama