Perak state secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi now acting Ipoh Mayor, says MB

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaking to the reporters after a radio interview session with Perak FM in Ipoh January 15, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 15 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today that Perak state secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim will be the acting Ipoh Mayor until a suitable candidate is found.

Ahmad Faizal said that decision was made together with the local authority during the state exco meeting today.

“Today the local authority attended the state exco meeting and decided that until a candidate is found for the Mayor post all the duties of the Mayor will be looked after by the state secretary.

“So there is no issue of the post being vacant. We have a Mayor now and it’s Ahmad Suaidi,” he told a press conference after attending a radio interview with Perak FM here.

Ahmad Faizal also said that the appointment is also legitimate as the state authority has the right to appoint any individual to the Mayor post.

“Such an appointment has been made previously where the former Mentri Besar (Tan Sri Ramli Ngah Talib) also holds the Mayor post. There is a precedent,” he said.

The post became vacant after Ahmad Suaidi, who was the previous Ipoh Mayor, was appointed as the state secretary on December 18.

Ahmad Suaidi, succeeds Datuk Zainal Azman Abu Seman who was transferred to the Public Service Department in Kuala Lumpur on December 3.

The 49-year-old previously held the Ipoh Mayor post for five months beginning July 1.