Ex-assistant engineer of Kota Marudu District Office charged with power abuse

Herwan Mailk today pleaded not guilty to two charges of power abuse in relation to the award of contracts worth RM249,990 in 2013 and 2014. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 15 — A former assistant civil engineer of the Kota Marudu District Office today pleaded not guilty to two charges of power abuse in relation to the award of contracts worth RM249,990 in 2013 and 2014.

Herwan Malik, 38, made the plea before Special Corruption Court judge Abu Bakar Manat.

On the first charge, he was accused of using his position as a member of the Kota Marudu District Office price quotation committee to confirm the selection of Pemborong Sri Tassha, which was owned by his younger sister Rozanah Malik, for an agricultural road maintenance project in Kampung Sungoi Laut, Kota Marudu worth RM100,00 on February 23, 2013.

On the second charge, Herwan was accused of committing a similar offence by appointing Pemborong Sri Tassha for a road maintenance project worth RM149,990 in Kampung Pandawar, Kota Marudu on April 30, 2014.

He was charged under Section 23 (1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and not less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The court allowed him bail of RM10,000 in one surety and asked him to surrender his international passport to the court and to report to the Kota Kinabalu MACC office once every two months.

The court fixed February 25 for mention. — Bernama