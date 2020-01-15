Anwar: PKR will not tolerate members who are involved in criminality

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is greeted by party members while on the campaign trail for the Kimanis by-election in Bongawan January 14, 2020. — Bernama pic

KIMANIS, Jan 15 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will not tolerate any members, including its leadership, who are involved in criminality.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said last night that stern action, including suspensions, would be taken against such members.

“If the tests (urine) by police are positive and there is an arrest, we usually take immediate action to suspend the membership. We cannot compromise when the question of criminality arises,” he said, adding that such matters were normally submitted to the party’s disciplinary board and in a short space of time, action would be taken.

Anwar said this to reporters after campaigning in Kampung Pimping Membakut near here, for the January 18 Kimanis parliamentary by-election.

He was commenting on the arrest of a party member along with 16 others at a condominium in Jalan Puchong, Kuala Lumpur early in the morning on Sunday, with many in the group testing positive for drugs.

The PKR party member is a member of its youth wing, Angkatan Muda Keadilan. — Bernama