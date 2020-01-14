Prosecution wraps case against Isa Samad, submission on March 23

Mohd Isa is charged with one count of criminal breach of trust and nine counts of receiving bribes of more than RM3 million in connection with the purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites in Kuching, Sarawak, by FICSB. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The prosecution in the corruption case involving former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad closed its case today after a 15-day trial during which 15 witnesses were called to testify.

Deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz informed High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali that the prosecution was closing its case after the last prosecution witness, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer, Mohamad Safari Abdullah, 37, completed giving his testimony.

He also told the court that the prosecution is offering six witnesses to the defence if the accused is called to enter his defence.

The witnesses are former board members of Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FICSB), namely Datuk Faizoull Ahmad, Datuk Dr Omar Salim, Datuk Noor Ehsanuddin Mohd Harum Narrashid, Datuk Nik Azman Mohd Zain and Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah, as well as Mohd Isa’s secretary, Zuraida Ariffin.

Following which, judge Mohd Nazlan fixed March 23 for both parties to file their submissions and Feb 28 for them to file the written submissions.

Mohd Isa, 71, is charged with one count of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and nine counts of receiving bribes of more than RM3 million in connection with the purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites in Kuching, Sarawak, by FICSB.

The offences were allegedly committed at the Felda Tower, Platinum Park, No. 11, Persiaran KLCC here, between April 29, 2014 and Dec 15, 2015. — Bernama