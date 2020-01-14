Penang headmaster claims trial to graft charges involving RM35,500

Chan Thye Choon was accused of the offences in his capacity as the headmaster of SK Wellesley and also the adviser to its Parents-Teachers Association. — Reuters pic

SEBERANG PERAI, Jan 14 — A 61-year-old principal of an all-boys public school in Penang was today slapped with eight counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving a total RM35,500 at the Special Corruption Court here.

Chan Thye Choon was accused of the offences in his capacity as the headmaster of SK Wellesley and also the adviser to its Parents-Teachers Association.

He allegedly misused the school field while being entrusted with the property in his capacity as the school headmaster, to commit CBT involving a sum between RM1,500 and RM20,000 for each charge, which brings the total to RM35,500.

He allegedly committed the offence at two banks on Bishop Street and Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah on Penang island between December 21, 2015 and March 7, 2017.

The CBT charges under Section 409 of the Penal Code put him at risk of jail time for no less than two years and not more than 20 years, with a fine.

The penalty also carries whipping for those convicted, but those over 50 are excluded, except for sexual crimes.

Chan also faced alternative charges for the same offences under Section 403 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail sentence of not less than six months and not more than five years with whipping as well as a possible fine.

Judge Ahmad Azhari Abdul Hamid allowed Chan bail of RM2,500 for each charge, bringing his total bail to be paid to RM20,000.

“The accused must report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office on the first week of each month,” he said.

He also ordered Chan to surrender his passport to the courts.

The case is fixed for mention on February 28.