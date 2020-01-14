MACC lodges police report over purported plot to defame chief commissioner

Yesterday, Latheefa said in a statement that a criminal plot was in motion against her over the nine explosive audio recordings she had released to the media on January 8. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) lodged a police report today against individuals allegedly planning to tarnish the reputation of the agency’s chief commissioner, Latheefa Koya.

Two MACC officers lodged the police report on the agency’s behalf at the Putrajaya police headquarters this morning.

The Star Online quoted Latheefa’s special legal officer Sasha Lyna Abdul Latif as saying the police report would enable authorities to investigate the alleged “criminal plot”.

“We are also lodging the report because what these individuals are doing is also tarnishing the integrity and image of the commission,” she reportedly said.

Sasha Lyna added that she has handed over evidence, as well as the identities of the individuals whom the MACC believe are behind the “criminal plot”.

She, however, declined to identify the name them or list the evidence given to the police.

Yesterday, Latheefa said in a statement that a criminal plot was in motion against her over the nine explosive audio recordings she had released to the media on January 8 alleging a conspiracy to cover up the 1MDB scandal during the previous administration.

Latheefa added that the attempt will also not scare or stop her from carrying out her responsibilities.

On January 8, the MACC played audio recordings of conversations involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and other high-profile individuals and dignitaries that Latheefa described as leakage of information from the AGC.

Latheefa said the information leak showed a conspiracy at the highest level of the BN government at the time.



