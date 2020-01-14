Kimanis early voting today

The early voting centre at the Membakut police station will be open for four hours until noon. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KIMANIS, Jan 14 — Nine early voters comprising policemen, will cast their votes at the operation room in the Membakut police station starting 8am today.

The early voting centre will be open for four hours until noon.

According to the Election Commission (EC), the early voting process will be witnessed by agents of the candidates and election observers appointed by the EC.

EC will broadcast the early voting process via live streaming through the commission’s Facebook page.

All ballot boxes will be kept at the Beaufort Police Headquarters’ lock-up and the ballots will be counted on voting day, January 18.

The Kimanis by-election is a straight fight between Warisan candidate Datuk Karim Bujang and Datuk Mohamad Alamin of BN. — Bernama