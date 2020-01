Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Khazanah deputy managing director Tengku Datuk Seri Azmil Zahruddin Raja Abdul Aziz (2nd right) take a group photo during the launch of e-Tunai Rakyat in Putrajaya January 14, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 14 — Malaysians eligible for the RM30 e-wallet incentive from the government will begin receiving the money tomorrow, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

The one-off payment is part of the federal government’s move to encourage the adoption of cashless payments in Malaysia.

According to Lim, the payment will be made via the three e-wallet operators — GrabPay, Boost and Touch ‘n’ Go — that have partnered with the government.

