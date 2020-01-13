Setiu records nine Influenza-like Illness cases

Terengganu Health Department director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus advised the public to maintain personal hygiene by regularly washing their hands. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 13 — The Terengganu Health Department has recorded two clusters of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) involving nine individuals, aged three to 38, on January 5 and 7.

Its director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said the two clusters occurred in the Setiu district and involved two different families.

“Of the nine people reported to be infected with the influenza, five are positive for influenza A, three are positive for influenza B and one has yet to be identified.

“All cases have been confirmed by private facilities and all have been given Tamiflu treatment. Their conditions are reportedly stable and not being admitted to the hospital at the moment,” she said in a statement today.

She said the department, in collaboration with the Setiu district office, to continue monitoring the cases and presently, the ILI cluster was under control.

She also advised the public to maintain personal hygiene by regularly washing their hands and adhering to their coughing and sneezing etiquette.

“They are also advised to go to a nearby hospital or clinic for treatment immediately while those at risk are advised to get the influenza vaccine at a private clinic,” she said. — Bernama