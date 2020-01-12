Putrajaya says no issues in Jakim’s functions, G25 needs to understand better

Fuziah Salleh said the issues on the setting up of Jakim had been explained in detail to G25. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUANTAN, Jan 12 — The issues on the setting up of the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) had been explained in detail to the Group of Ex-Civil Servants (G25).

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh said the meeting with G25 took place during the early formation of the Islamic Affairs Highest Committee (Jawatankuasa Tertinggi Hal Ehwal Islam) by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government around July 2018.

In addition, she said that Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa and herself had also once again met the representatives of G25 about two months ago on the same matter.

‘’We have met them and explained the answer to their every question, but they continuously hung on to their own views although the matters raised have been discussed.

‘’Actually, there are no issues in the matters they raised. I think G25 must understand better on the setting up of Jakim and others... there are many mistakes in perceptions which must be tackled, and we have tried to explain them,’’ she said.

Fuziah, who is also the Kuantan Member of Parliament, said this to Bernama when met after giving away mandarin oranges to the visitors of a shopping centre here today.

She said joint involvements must be empowered for G25 to understand the issues through a perspective which was different from their view.

The media today, reported a claim by G25 that the setting up of Jakim and the Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia (MKI) were not in line with the constitution as there was no provision for the agency to be set up at the national level.

Fuziah also reiterated the commitment of the PH government to defend the constitution including Islam as the official religion of the federation other than introducing the concept Rahmatan Lil Alamin (Mercy To All Creations) in creating harmony among the multi-religious and multi-racial populace in Malaysia. — Bernama